APC advocates ‘tighter’ security around schools to check banditry, kidnapping | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday called for tighter security around schools in a bid to check banditry and kidnapping in the country.

The Secretary of the APC National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

The party was reacting to the release of the abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State.

The APC welcomed the safe release of the students, teachers, and their family members, saying their release followed the earlier release of passengers of Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus.

The statement read: “It is truly heart-warming that the abductees have been reunited with their families and loved ones.

“We appreciate the government’s efforts at all levels including non-state actors, which ensured the safe release of the abductees.

“While President Muhammadu Buhari government’s resolve and capacity to end cowardly attacks on soft targets, is not in doubt, we must collectively do more to end the scourge, particularly tighter security around schools.”

The APC, however, stressed that the focus was on the safe release of abducted students of Government Girls Junior Secondary School Jangebe, Zamfara State.

Bandits had on Friday abducted 373 girls from their hostel in the college.

The hoodlums also reportedly killed a police officer during the attack on the college.

