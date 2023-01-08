APC alleges PDP behind attack on Osun campaign office

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Sunday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of sponsoring thugs to attack its campaign office in the state.

Unknown gunmen had reportedly attacked the party’s campaign office in Osun State in the early hours of Sunday and destroyed properties in the building.

The spokesman for the APC presidential campaign council in the state, Remi Omowaye, in a chat with journalists in Osogbo, described the attack as diabolic and inhumane.

Omowaye also slammed the PDP-led administration in the state over continued attacks on APC members.

He said: “Just two weeks ago, there was an assassination attempt on me. And just yesterday, His Excellency, Adegboyega Oyetola branched over in Ilesa on his way from the presidential campaign rally of our party in Akure to attend the sensitisation programme that I convened to educate our members on certain things as regards the forthcoming general elections.

“And to our amazement, we got here this morning to see that this place has been riddled with bullets. This is happening twice in two weeks. It is so shocking that this is happening.

READ ALSO: PDP, APC, bicker over mining revenue in Osun

“We have reported severally to the security agencies, but nothing has been done. We thank God that no life was lost. We have reported again to the police this morning and this is just to show clearly that PDP is known for violence.

“A lot of people are dying and a lot of people have been attacked. I was just lucky to have survived an assassination attempt about two weeks ago. If people had been here, there would have been a lot of casualties.

“So far, over 10 persons have been killed that are traceable to the activities of these people. And we are not surprised it is happening. As a government, the PDP-led administration has a notorious killer who had been declared wanted by the police as a member of its security committee.

“We are appealing to President Muhammad Buhari through the Inspector-General of Police to avert these incessant attacks on our people.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now