APC an assembly of strange bedfellows – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday berated the All Progressives Congress over the poor state of the country.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said the ruling party had made life “unbearable” for Nigerians.

The statement read: “If a government is incapable, why seek election? If you don’t want the heat, don’t go near the fire.

“This business is about seriousness. The APC and the group in government, you know better than me, that they are not serious. That is why they are having problems.

“It is important that I say something clearly – the APC is not a party. That is why you find out that everything that they do is consistent with their confusion.

“Because they are strange bedfellows, no consensus, no ideology, no common purpose, no common mission, therefore, it is very difficult for them to come together. There are irreconcilable differences between them.

READ ALSO: Why we changed PDP leadership – Wike

“The question about numbness to violence, numbness to bloodshed. Anywhere in the world that you find a leadership that is truly a leadership, they won’t go on vacation, during a crisis.

“When you have destruction happening to countries, a President of that country is expected to step forward as a consoler-in-chief.

“But in Nigeria, there is an absolute lack of leadership. That is why we find 40, 50 people dying every day and it looks normal.

“We have a leadership that has gone on vacation, Nigeria is disintegrating under a retired general, what an irony. A President who does not care. When people are killed rather than sympathize, they blame them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now