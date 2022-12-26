APC an experimental contraption, has failed Nigerians —Atiku Campaign Council

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as an unmitigated disaster.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the spokesperson for the campaign, who said this in a conversation with newsmen on Monday, declared that the ruling party had failed Nigerians in all ramifications.

Ologbondiyan also hailed the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah, for his latest statement assessing the performance of the ruling party since its inception in 2015.

Kukah in his Christmas message on Sunday said the Buhari-led adminstration was characterized by nepotism, adding the government had made Nigerians more vulnerable than they were in 2015.

The fierce critic, however, commended the efforts by the government as regards the infrastructural and electoral developments in the country.

Ologbondiyan in his statement slammed Bola Ahmed Tinubu for using Buhari’s achievements to campaign ahead of 2023.

He cautioned Nigerians against repeating mistakes made in 2015 and 2019, adding that the ruling party had nothing to offer them.

“Tinubu and his allies want to make President Muhammadu Buhari the fall guy of the tragic rule of the dysfunctional All Progressives Congress regime, which has left Nigeria and Nigerians in the worst kind of misery ever experienced”, Ologbondiyan said.

“The fact that he and his party are ashamed to use whatever this regime claims to have achieved to campaign, is a testimony to the fact that they failed Nigerians in every material sense.

“The fact remains that the policies and programmes, which Buhari implemented, belong to the APC. Just like Tinubu is going about celebrating the work of his successors whom he helped to power, he cannot dissociate himself and the experimental contraption called the APC from Buhari’s actions.

“Bishop Kukah’s message is a validation of what most right thinking Nigerians know for a fact that the APC has failed. What remains is for us as a nation not to repeat the mistakes we made in 2015 and 2019 to vote in another APC regime.

“We insist that if in the unlikely event that Tinubu gets the opportunity, the current suffering of Nigerians will be child’s play. The last eight years has shown that the APC has nothing to offer Nigerians but misery, unrestrained corruption, nepotism, insecurity and shameless propaganda in an attempt to cover up.”

