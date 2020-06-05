APC announces date to screen Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu, four others for Edo Gov primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Governor Obaseki, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others as aspirants for the party’s governorship ticket.

The party said the six of them would be screened on Wednesday, 10th and Thursday 11th June, 2020.

Those who survive the screening would battle for the party’s governorship ticket during the APC’s primary fixed for June 22.

In a statement on Friday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC national publicity secretary, said the aspirants had purchased, completed and submitted their expression of interest and nomination forms.

Aside incumbent Governor Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu, the other four aspirants are Pius Odubu, Chris Ogiemwonyi, Osaro Obazee and Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.

On how the party would ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise Issa-Onilu said:

“We are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.”

The APC spokesman added that the various submissions would be displayed at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja and in Benin, the Edo State capital, from Monday, 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.

The party, therefore, called on its members and members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and availing the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable.

He said the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents ended Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

After that publication of claims and objections would be from Monday, 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020, Issa-Onilu said.

He said the screening on June 10 and 11 would be followed by the Screening Appeal holding on Friday, June 12, 2020.

The primary election will hold on June 22, while election appeal will be on June 24, 2020.

