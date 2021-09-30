APC announces new timeline for state congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced an updated timetable for its activities in the forthcoming state congresses scheduled to commence on October 16.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) on Thursday in Abuja.

“Pursuant to the provisions of Article 11:A sub-section (i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of our party’s Constitution.

“The CECPC of our great party has approved the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across States in the federation to elect party officials,” he said.

The APC scribe further stated that the purchase of forms for the State Congresses which commenced on Wednesday (Sept. 15) would end on Monday (Oct. 11), while screening of aspirants for State executives would be on Oct. 13 and 14.

Read also: PGF downplays alleged crisis within APC, says party will rise to challenge

He said the State Congresses would hold on Saturday (Oct. 16), while appeals arising from the exercise would be from Oct. 23 to 30.

“On the cost of nomination forms, aspirants for the position of State Chairman will purchase forms at the cost of N100,000. Deputy State Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer aspirants will pay N50,000.

“Aspirants for the position of Senatorial Chairmen are to purchase forms at N50,000; Senatorial Youth Leader N30,000 and other offices N30,000.

“Female and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50 per cent of the prescribed fees for each position,” he said.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the APC CECPC at its 17th regular meeting on Sept. 29, considered and adopted the Local Government Areas (LGAs) Congresses reports.

The committee assured that it would look into any areas where there were disputes.

It also directed that the conduct of the State Congresses shall proceed on Oct. 16 across the federation, while Zamfara and Anambra States were exempted.

Join the conversation

Opinions