APC, APGA, SDP, 13 others to take part in Yobe local council elections

The Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YOSIEC) said on Friday at least 16 political parties would take part in the December 5 local government elections in the state.

The Chairman of YOSIEC, Dr Mamman Mohammed, who disclosed this at a news conference in Damaturu, said the parties include the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Peoples Party (APP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Others are the Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), ACCORD Party, Young Progressives Party (YPP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He, however, said the election schedule, earlier released on September 1, had been reviewed.

Mohammed said: “Recall that during the declaration of notice by the commission, I revealed the schedule of events leading to the December 5, elections.

”However, after series of representations from the election stakeholders, and taking into consideration the elaborate plans needed to comply with COVID-19 protocols, the commission is compelled to review the schedule.

“A revised schedule dated September 4, is hereby released. This new schedule overrides and replaces the September 1, time table.”

