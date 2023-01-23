Politics
APC apologises to supporters over system failure at Bauchi campaign rally
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has apologized to its supporters for the hitch caused by the system failure during the presidential campaign rally in the state on Monday.
A system failure prevented President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from addressing party supporters that thronged the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Memorial Stadium venue of the campaign rally.
In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Adamu Jalla Gamawa, the party described the incident as unfortunate and appealed for the supporters’ understanding.
He said: “We have achieved our aim, our supporters came out in large numbers, Mr. President saw them and knows that Bauchi remains one of his strongholds in the country. We will give the presidential candidate the needed number of votes in millions.”
He declared that the presence of a large crowd at the rally was a warning signal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to start preparing for its exit from the Government House in May.
