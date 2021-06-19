Politics
APC appeal committee recommends consensus process for Lagos local council election
The All Progressives Congress (APC) election appeal committee has recommended a consensus process in a bid to resolve the dispute trailing the local government primary elections held in Lagos last month.
Many of the aspirants in the Lagos local government election had alleged that the primary elections held on May 29 in the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state were marred by widespread irregularities.
Aggrieved members also accused party leaders across the state of circumventing the decision of the party hierarchy and imposing their own candidates.
The Lagos State local government election will hold on July 24.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, said the appeal committee headed by Lawal Pedro (SAN) had officially submitted its reports to the party Chairman in the state, Tunde Balogun.
Other members of the committee are Ayo Alli-Balogun (Secretary), Alhaji Akeem Apatira, Barr. Yemi Adesina and, Chief Tajudeen Amusa.
He said the committee which sat for three weeks entertained 125 petitions resulting from the outcome of the primary elections held in the state.
According to him, the chairman of the committee reported that the petitions focused mainly on outright failure to hold primaries in some areas, violence and inconclusive procedures.
“The committee recommended a consensus process as provided for in the party’s constitution with emphasis on the participation of all concerned stakeholders,” Oladejo stated.
