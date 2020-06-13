APC appeal committee upholds Obaseki’s disqualification

The appeal committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening panel Saturday upheld the disqualification of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from the June 22 governorship primaries in the state.

The appeal committee, which presented its report to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, cited discrepancies in the dates on the governor’s certificate from the University of Ibadan.

The committee chairman, Dr. Abubakar Fari, who presented the report to the NWC, said: “It is inconceivable that the same University will award two certificates with separate dates for the same graduate.

READ ALSO: Why we disqualified Obaseki, two others —APC

“We also find it difficult to vouch for the authenticity of his NYSC certificate. There is no indication as to where he served.

“We find that he should be disqualified.”

The APC screening panel had on Friday disqualified the governor from the primaries over alleged discrepancies in his certificates.

The party also disqualified two other aspirants –Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi and Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen —from the governorship primaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions