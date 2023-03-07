APC appoints 12-Man SAN team to defend Tinubu against Atiku, Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a Presidential Election Petition Legal team made up of 12 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend the mandate of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

This is coming on the heels of the impending court cases filed by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi respectively, who have both vowed to challenge the election results in court.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the APC National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, said the mandate of the team, which is led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), is to

explore every means at defending its mandate.

The statement reads:

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed a team of highly qualified and experienced lawyers to represent the Party at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“The team is comprised of legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law, and litigation.

“The legal team consisting of twelve (12) Senior Advocates of Nigeria and the National Legal Adviser of the Party, Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq, Esq., is led by Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN, a renowned lawyer who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases.

Read also:10th Senate: APC leads with 55 Senators-Elect as INEC publishes list

“The full list of the Legal team is as follows:

1. LATEEF FAGBEMI, SAN (LEAD COUNSEL)

2. AHMAD USMAN EL-MARZUQ, ESQ. (Life Bencher)

3. SAM OLOGUNORISA, SAN

4. ROTIMI OGUNESO, SAN

5. OLABISI SOYEBO, SAN

6. GBOYEGA OYEWOLE, SAN

7. MURITALA ABDULRASHEED, SAN

8. ALIYU OMEIZA SAIKI, SAN

9. TAJUDEEN OLADOJA, SAN

10.PIUS AKUBO, SAN

11.OLUSEYE OPASANYA, SAN

12.SURAJU SAIDA, SAN

13.KAZEEM ADENIYI, SAN

“We are confident that the legal team possesses requisite expertise and experience to ensure a successful outcome for the APC in the Presidential Election Petition matters.

“We urge members of the Party to support the team in its effort to defend the will and mandate of the people. We also call on all parties involved to conduct themselves with utmost professionalism and respect for the rule of law throughout the legal process.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now