APC appoints acting chairman in Akwa Ibom

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday appointed Dr. Ita Udosen as its acting chairman in Akwa Ibom.

The APC chairman in the state, Mr. Ini Okopido, died on Wednesday.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo.

He said Udosen’s appointment was confirmed at the emergency meeting of the state Working Committee held at the party’s secretariat in Uyo.

Enyongekere said: “Following the sudden, sad and devastating transition of our chairman, Ini Okopido on August 5, 2020, the State Working Committee (SWC) of our party met in an emergency session at the state party secretariat and resolved as follows:

“That based on Article 14.2 Section iii of the party’s Constitution, the Deputy Chairman of the Party, Dr Ita Udosen, should hereby assume the position of the Acting Chairman henceforth.

“With the said resolution of the SWC today, August 6, 2020, Dr. Ita Udosen, the state deputy chairman is hereby appointed the acting state chairman effective Thursday, August 6, 2020.”

