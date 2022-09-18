APC appoints Yahaya Bello as presidential campaign council youth co-ordinator

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the National Youth Co-ordinator of its 2023 presidential campaign council.

In a letter dated August 8, 2022, signed by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and addressed to the governor, the party said Bello was appointed into the role because of his impressive political achievements and exemplary leadership as governor and as a party member.

The party expressed confidence that Bello would do his best in the new responsibility.

The letter read: “This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message -driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness.

“Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always.”

