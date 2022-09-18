Politics
APC appoints Yahaya Bello as presidential campaign council youth co-ordinator
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the National Youth Co-ordinator of its 2023 presidential campaign council.
In a letter dated August 8, 2022, signed by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and addressed to the governor, the party said Bello was appointed into the role because of his impressive political achievements and exemplary leadership as governor and as a party member.
The party expressed confidence that Bello would do his best in the new responsibility.
The letter read: “This appointment is fitting and appropriate, given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.
Read also:Why some Nigerians support Tinubu, APC — Aisha Yesufu
“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility so we conduct an effective, message -driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.
“Together, not only can we ensure victory for our party in the February 2023 election but we shall also move Nigeria along the path of national greatness.
“Congratulations. Please, accept the assurances of our highest respect and regards always.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...