Politics
APC approaches court to stop LP, PDP from halting results collation
The All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, approached the Federal High Court, Kano, to restrain the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from stopping the ongoing collation of Saturday’s presidential election results.
The LP and PDP had earlier on Tuesday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the collation of the election results over alleged fraud.
The two parties also demanded the resignation of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, over the commission’s refusal to transmit the results electronically in line with the Electoral Act 2022.
READ ALSO: APC youth leader accuses Tinubu supporters in Lagos of refusing to vote unless mobilised
The Action Alliance and INEC were joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023.
The plaintiffs asked the court to issue an injunction prohibiting the defendants from discontinuing the compilation and release of the results in a motion on notice submitted together with the initial summons.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...