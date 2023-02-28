APC approaches court to stop LP, PDP from halting results collation

The All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, approached the Federal High Court, Kano, to restrain the Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from stopping the ongoing collation of Saturday’s presidential election results.

The LP and PDP had earlier on Tuesday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop the collation of the election results over alleged fraud.

The two parties also demanded the resignation of INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, over the commission’s refusal to transmit the results electronically in line with the Electoral Act 2022.



The Action Alliance and INEC were joined as defendants in the suit marked FHC/KN/CS/43/2023.

The plaintiffs asked the court to issue an injunction prohibiting the defendants from discontinuing the compilation and release of the results in a motion on notice submitted together with the initial summons.

