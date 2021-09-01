APC approves inauguration of ward executives, holds local govt congresses September 4

The All Progress Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has approved the immediate inauguration of ward executives elected during the party’s recent ward congresses.

The Secretary of the CECPC, John Akpanudoedehe, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the decision was taken during the committee’s 16th meeting held on Wednesday at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The statement read: “The All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee ratifies and adopts the results of the party’s nationwide Ward Congresses held on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

READ ALSO: APC is no different from a terrorist organization –Deji Adeyanju

“Accordingly, the CECPC approves the immediate inauguration of Ward Executives by state caretaker committees.”

The party also announced that the local government congresses would hold across the country on September 4.

“The CECPC hereby directs that the conduct of nationwide Local Government Congresses proceeds accordingly by Saturday, September 4th, 2021, as contained in the official timetable/schedule of activities released by the party,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions