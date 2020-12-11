APC asks caretaker committees to forward recommendations on constitution amendment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday asked members of its states caretaker committees to forward recommendations that would strengthen the party ahead of its constitution amendment exercise.

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, made the call at a meeting with chairmen of the dissolved state executive committees in Abuja.

Buni, who was represented at the meeting by the Secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the meeting was convened to brief the party’s officials on the decisions taken by the party`s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its last meeting in Abuja.

The APC NEC had on Tuesday dissolved all the party`s organs from states to ward levels.

The NEC consequently directed members of the dissolved organs to serve as caretaker committee members until new leaders were elected at the party`s congress.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, added that the essence of the meeting was to ensure uniform implementation of the decision in all states, local government areas and wards levels.

READ ALSO: APC caretaker chairman, governors visit Jonathan in Abuja

He noted that members of the dissolved party organs who took part in the deliberations and decisions demonstrated strong commitment to the growth of the party.

He added that as state caretaker committee members, they were required to provide the needed leadership and guidance to ensure success of the APC membership registration, update and revalidation exercise scheduled for January 2021.

The chairman said: “Apart from the issue of membership registration, there is the outstanding issue of constitutional amendment which will help us to put all the problems that led to crisis in APC to an end.

“I believe that our capacity to strengthen our rules through constitutional amendment will help us to put all the problems that led to the crisis that brought us to this point behind us.

“I will therefore invite you to take all the necessary steps to forward recommendations that will enable us to strengthen our rules.”

Join the conversation

Opinions