APC asks Supreme Court to reverse ruling on Bayelsa election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, approached the Supreme Court to set-aside its February 13 judgement that nullified the victory of its governorship candidate in the Bayelsa election, David Lyon.

The apex court had nullified Lyon’s victory in the poll over discrepancies in his running mate’s academic certificates submitted with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the run-up to the election.

The party, in an application filed by its legal team led by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), insisted that the apex court denied it fair hearing when it disqualified Lyon and invalidated his victory in November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa.

It contended that the Justice Mary Odili-led seven-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court gave a “wrong” legal interpretation that was executed by INEC.

The APC also argued that the apex court misinterpreted the November 12, 2019 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which it affirmed to disqualify Lyon and his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo.

