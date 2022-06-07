APC: Bankole, Badaru, Boroffice withdraw from presidential race, pledge support for Tinubu

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, and two other aspirants on Tuesday pulled out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential race for former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu.

The other aspirants are the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, and a Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District, Ajayi Borrofice.

The trio took the decision at the party’s special convention in Abuja.

Details later…

