APC becoming the single most dangerous threat to Buhari govt —Oyegun

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has said the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was fast becoming a threat to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Odigie-Oyegun, a former National Chairman of the APC, stated this in a statement he signed in Abuja, on Saturday, while reacting to the leadership crisis rocking the party.

The former Edo State Governor, also noted that a government’s performance is not only judged by its infrastructural development but also by its politics.

Odigie-Oyegun said in the statement titled ‘Before its too Late’: “Our own political party, the APC, is fast becoming the single most dangerous threat to the legacy of our government and our President.

“In the last few months, we have watched how the party has brazenly subverted its own principles of internal democracy and flagrant violation of every rule of decent political engagement in a manner that makes everyone associated with its promise of change liable to be accused of either hypocrisy or apostasy.”

According to him, when he joined others to build a coalition of progressives in 2012, they were driven by a deep sense of patriotism to rescue Nigeria and a strong commitment to salvage Nigeria’s democracy.

“We believed at the time that the ship of our country was headed for the rocks. Therefore, the significant progressive opposition parties and indeed all men and women of goodwill joined forces, not only to bring it back on course but also to set it on a completely different trajectory that would restore the hopes of our people and make every Nigerian proud of this great country again”, he added.

Odigie-Oyegun also called on leaders of the party to convene a National Executive Committee meeting of the party and agree to set up interim management to pilot the affairs of the party in order to return the party to a position of strength.

