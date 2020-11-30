APC begins membership registration, revalidation December 12

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, said on Monday the party would begin its membership registration and revalidation exercise on December 12.

Buni disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.

He said: “Having consulted stakeholders, including His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020, to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards.

“Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party.”

He added that the exercise would take place simultaneously in every ward in the country.

Buni said the process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the states, local governments, and wards would be concluded before December 12.

He appealed to the party`s leaders at various levels to take necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise, adding that the committee would continue to provide a regular update on the process.

