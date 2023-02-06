APC begins Plateau governorship campaign Wednesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau will begin the governorship campaign in Wase, Wase local government area of the state on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Mr. Shittu Bamaiyi, said in a statement on Monday that the rally would hold at the Wase Mini Stadium at noon.

Bamayi added that the party would use the rally to showcase its strength and popularity in the state.

He commended the APC supporters in the state for keeping faith in the party’s governorship candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, and other candidates vying for various positions in the forthcoming elections.

