APC begins sale of forms for Ekiti, Osun governorship elections this week

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sale of forms for the Ekiti and Osun States governorship elections this week.

The National Secretary APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpanudodehe, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for Ekiti election would begin on November 16, while that of Osun would commence two days later.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 18, 2022, for the Ekiti governorship election and July 16, 2022, for the same exercise in Osun.

