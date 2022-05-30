APC begins screening of 23 presidential aspirants ahead of primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday commenced the screening of its 23 presidential aspirants ahead of next weekend’s presidential primary in Abuja.

The exercise which is expected to last for two days is being conducted secretly at a popular hotel in Abuja.

The APC Presidential Screening Committee is headed by the party’s former National Chairman, John Odigie- Oyegun.

Also on the committee are the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and a few other leaders.

A total of 28 aspirants obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms but five had pulled out of the race, leaving 23 aspirants to slug it out for the party’s ticket.

Aspirants expected to appear before the committee are former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Others are – Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Yerima.

The rest are – Senator Ajayi Borroffice, Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, former Minister of Information, Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu, Tein Jack Rich and the only female aspirant in the race, Barr. Uju Kennedy Ohanenye.

