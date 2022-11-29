APC blames PDP for Nigerians trapped under poverty line in aftermath of data from NBS

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a number of Nigerians trapped in multidimensional poverty in the country.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, who stated this during a Channels Television Programme on Monday, argued that the ruling party should be exonorated from the development.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had in the past weeks revealed that no fewer than 133 million people representing 63 per cent of Nigerians are living in multidimensional poverty.

It disclosed that 65 per cent of the poor people lived in the north, while the remaining 35 per cent were in the south.

This damning statistics had elicited barrage of concerns from Nigerians slamming the Buhari-led administration for poor performance.

The statistics, according to Ibrahim, was a result of the destructive policies made by the major opposition during its almost two-decade reign in the country.

He added that the Buhari-led administration should however be commended for producing more millionaire rice farmers since its inception in 2015.

He said: “I am happy the NBS did not say it was the APC that impoverished Nigerians. This poverty that has taken control of Nigeria is as a result of the misrule of the PDP for 16 years.

“The APC, since it came into power, has been doing everything to uplift the standard of living, to take people to the place of their ambitions, and it promised to provide succour, and it is doing so.”

