APC blasts Atiku over Abuja protest, demands retirement from politics

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has slammed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for leading a protest against the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in Abuja.

Atiku on Monday morning led a team of protesters from the PDP National Secretariat to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to protest the conduct and outcome of the election.

The former Vice President had last week rejected the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election and vowed to challenge the process in court.

The Director of Media and Publicity of the APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, who reacted to the PDP protest in a statement in Abuja, noted that Atiku cannot retrieve his alleged stolen mandate by disturbing road users in the Federal Capital Territory with the protest march.

He charged the PDP to focus his energy on evidence he planned to present before the presidential election petition tribunal.

The statement read: “When the defeated Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar told the whole world last week that he would seek redress in court over the outcome of the 25 February Presidential election, little did we know that he did not plan to be guided by his own promise.

“Going by his political antecedents, it was rather not surprising that Atiku, days later, led a band of protesters, nay jesters in Abuja, to the Headquarters of Independent National Electoral Commission. What was on display today by Alhaji Atiku and his motley crowd was a new low from the perennial election loser.

“With Atiku staging a theatre of the absurd, we fail to see how a march to INEC by a scanty crowd will provide any victory window for him and his fragmented PDP. The only recourse open to Atiku after the electoral umpire declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, is the Election Petition Tribunal.

READ ALSO: 2023 ELECTIONS: Atiku leads protest to INEC office (Photos)

“Instead of Atiku and his party to wisely spend their time to gather the so-called evidence they hope to present before the courts, they are busy dancing ‘skelewu’ on the streets and causing traffic nuisance to residents of the Federal Capital Territory who were going to work on a Monday morning.

“They are mere comic characters in a travelling theatre group. INEC Headquarters is not a court where the prayers of Alhaji Atiku can be answered. No amount of theatrical display will give him succour. The honourable and lawful path to take is for Atiku to get his lawyers to plead his case in court. He should stop throwing tantrums like a baby whose candy was taken away over an election he clearly lost due to his own poor judgement; mismanagement of his own party and violation of the power rotational arrangement between the North and the South.

“The PDP presidential candidate dug his own grave in his last election and, absurdly, he is trying to rewrite the script of his own utter failure. We wonder how Atiku and his party hoped to win, when he himself admitted that Peter Obi, his running mate in 2019, ran away with traditional PDP votes from the South-East and South-South.

“It is preposterous that while Atiku is disturbing public peace, chanting phantom electoral victory, Peter Obi is making the same claim. We think both men have embarrassed themselves enough and it is time they both resolved who between them is the supposed winner that will challenge our party’s victory in court.

“Finally, we advise Atiku to retire honourably from politics and move to his abode in Dubai. At 77 in November, Atiku does not have age on his side again. He has participated in his last election and hopefully, he has learnt worthy lessons, never to place his selfish interest above party and established principles in his party and the polity.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now