APC boycotts Delta local council election | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday boycotted the Delta State local council elections.

The APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Sylvester Imonina, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, said the party pulled out of the election because the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) and other stakeholders “cheated the people again.”

He said: “I told the people of Delta some days ago that there were evil machinations to deprive them of their right to choose who to lead them at the local government level.

“Yesterday, March 5, 2021, at DSIEC headquarters in Asaba, Delta APC representatives were not allowed to take statistics of the materials that the commission was transporting to the different LGAs in the state.

“This is despite the insistence of the party’s representatives that it is the right of political parties to inspect and confirm what and where the materials are meant for.”

The DSIEC’s Director of Public Affair, Mr. Arubi Orugbo, however, told journalists the commission was not aware of APC’s decision to boycott the election.

Orugbo added that APC’s boycott of the election was of no consequence to the exercise.

“You cannot start shifting the goalposts at the middle of a football game. It is just irrelevant,” he said.

