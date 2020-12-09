APC boycotts Zamfara supplementary election, gives reasons

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday said it has boycotted Zamfara supplementary election billed to hold today in Bakura state constituency.

The Chairman of the state APC Publicity Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Magaji, made the announcement in Gusau, the state capital on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the December 5, by-election in the state inconclusive following cancellation of results in 14 polling units due to over voting.

It fixed today, Wednesday December 9, for supplementary election in the 14 polling units that were cancelled.

According to Magaji, APC decided to boycott the Supplementary election because it had lost confidence in both INEC and security agencies in the state.

He said: “Our decision is based on the unfortunate situation that characterised the December 5 Bakura bye-election.

“The election was marred by intimidation, harrassment and large scale violence that culminated in snatching of ballot boxes, kidnapping of electoral officials and killing of innocent people.

“Our representatives attended the stakeholders meeting organised by INEC in Gusau on Monday December 7, to fine tune measures put in place for the smooth conduct of the supplementary election.

“The meeting was supposed to be attended by security agencies in the state because of their pivotal role as critical stakeholders in the election, but neither their heads nor their representatives attended the meeting.”

Continuing, Magaji added: “APC as a party, reviewed the issues pertaining the supplementary election, especially concerning security of lives and property of the electorate.

“After intimating INEC of our fears, we suggested that the election be shifted to a more convenient date, so that all the issues raised from last election will be addressed, but INEC went ahead with the plans to conduct the election on December 9.

“We wish to inform the general public that the APC will not participate in the supplementary election.”

