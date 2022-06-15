APC brought misery, disunity to Nigeria, PDP replies Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday responded to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over his comments tagging the PDP ‘Poverty Development Party.’

Tinubu, during his acceptance remarks at Eagle Square at the APC primaries, said the PDP caused misery and poverty when it was in power.

The former Lagos State Governor said, “The cat that lied down quietly is not a pretence of death but the breathing of energy to devour its enemy. We will run. We will do it. We will take the poverty development party, called the PDP, 16 years of misery, 16 years of failure, 16 years of forgetting about our children’s future. We will bring back our country and build the best nation for our children.”

However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba during an interview on AriseTV monitored by Ripples Nigeria, stated that Tinubu was just a “hopelessly irredeemable man ranting about others just as a bad workman complains about his tools.”

Ologungba further decried the plummeting levels of poverty since 2015, when the APC took over the country’s affairs.

“Nigerians know the current situation of the country when compared to 2015. Check all the indices; nobody can pull wool over our eyes. APC is a special purpose vehicle hurriedly put together to defraud Nigerians but Nigerians are wiser now.

“The APC is in liquidation and it will go down in 2023. We won’t join issues with Asiwaju but the APC put Nigeria in misery and disunity.

“The leadership confessed they brought on terrorism into this country as evidenced by the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola saying ISWAP attacked Ondo. This is the Federal Government confessing to terrorism to this country,” Ologunagba noted.

