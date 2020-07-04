APC calls for probe of PDP members over ‘affinity’ with alleged fraudster Hushpuppi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) wants some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) probed over their alleged affinity with Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Hushpuppi was recently arrested by security operatives in Dubai for alleged cybercrime and was later handed over to FBI.

The alleged cyber criminal, had in 2019, posed in a photo in Dubai with some PDP stalwarts, including a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and Senator Dino Melaye.

In a statement in Abuja on Saturday by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC reasoned that the arrest of Hushpuppi in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, which according to it, was a destination of choice for PDP leaders ahead of the 2019 general elections, might not have been a coincidence.

“We note that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations.

“However, the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring,” the APC said.

It went further to say, “That the PDP leadership turned Dubai into their ‘Strategic’ meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and ‘Hushpuppi’s’ affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence.

“At different times, ‘Hushpuppi’ was photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar; former Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; Senator Dino Melaye among other PDP stalwarts.

leadership to do same by opening up on the nature of the relationship, particularly the kind of services the arrested ‘Hushpuppi’ provided them.”

