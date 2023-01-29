APC campaign alleges PDP has hatched plot to discredit Tinubu on social media

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Sunday alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hired social media influencers to spread fake news against the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the council claimed the major opposition party had created parody social media accounts of some national newspapers to launch offensives against the former Lagos State governor.

He added that the plot was hatched at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja.

The scheme, according to him, was aimed at mobilising Northerners against the APC candidate.

The statement read: “This scurrilous campaign by the PDP has already been perfected with a dedicated team working day and night from the PDP national headquarters at Wadata House, Abuja.

Read also:‘You’ve been rejected by Nigerians, concede defeat in election,’ PDP tells Tinubu

“The party has also recruited many social media actors to carry out the campaign of calumny by proxy.

“We uncovered this evil plot targeted to manipulate Nigerians and most especially northerners to see Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in bad light as the only way for PDP and its failing presidential campaign to have a chance at the February 25 presidential election.

“We consider it necessary at this point to advert the mind of Nigerians to this evil plan capable of causing disharmony, ill-will and needless crisis with attendant security implications in the country.

“PDP and their hired social media influencers have already started pushing their nefarious contents by spoofing and using parody social media accounts of popular newspapers and blogs to disseminate fake news with the sole aim of hoodwinking gullible Nigerians.

“Many parody social media accounts such as ‘Vanguard Hausa’, ‘DailyTrust Hausa’ have been created and also being used to circulate fake news on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other digital platforms.

“We use this medium to urge Nigerians and most especially our compatriots in Northern Nigeria not to allow themselves to be deceived.

“Atiku and PDP have nothing good to offer Nigerians other than his rabid ambition to enrich himself, family members and cronies as revealed in audio and video leaks by Atiku’s former Media Aide, Mike Achimugu.”

