APC campaign berates ‘confused’ Atiku’s team for endless attack on Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Sunday berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his team for chasing after shadow in bid to pull down the party’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, had recently criticised the former Lagos State governor for staying away from pre-election engagements with journalists and other professional organizations.

He insisted that Tinubu had been avoiding town hall meetings and other public events because his entire life and character were founded on deception.

However, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the council insisted that Atiku’s camp has become uneasy because of the realization that Tinubu would easily win the February 25, 2023 election.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a statement by one Phrank Shaibu, an Atiku Abubakar special media assistant, whose specialty appears to be muckraking.

“In another puerile move, Shuaibu challenged our candidate to give his full name and went on a journey of fantasy about his early education and parentage, matters already thrown into the dustbin decades ago.



“We were not surprised that the desperate Atiku camp, faced with mounting setbacks in its campaign, will engage in another round of mudslinging after it failed to make any capital over its amplified allegation of drug dealing against our candidate.

“This latest allegation, we must say is another attempt at shadowboxing. Having failed to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians on its 16 years of infamous, criminal sabotage of our fatherland, in which Atiku as the overseer of the privatisation of our national assets programme and shortchanged our people.

“The PDP has just woken up to the reality that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sure victory in the presidential election of 25 February, 2023 is inevitable hence this desperate resort to character assassination and innuendoes.

“The PDP and Atiku are utterly confused and in serious disarray and running round in circles like a barber’s chair looking for what is not lost. A responsible party should have taken the cue from its losses. In the last two weeks, no fewer than six cases filed by proxies of the PDP on these same frivolous allegations have been thrown out by the courts.

“Yet like a fly that insists on being buried with the corpse, the media handlers of the PDP prefer to flog a dead horse. The over 93 million registered voters who will vote in the 2023 elections have the intellect to choose who they want as president. We shall surely meet this party of looters at the polls next February.”

