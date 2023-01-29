Politics
APC campaign commends Buhari, Emefiele over extension of deadline for Naira swap
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council on Sunday commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for extending the deadline for the Naira swap.
The president on Sunday approved the extension of the deadline for the withdrawal of the old N1,000, N500, and N200 notes from circulation till February 10.
In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the council praised the president and Emefiele for putting the interest of Nigerians above other considerations.
The statement read: “We want to commend the Central Bank of Nigeria and Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele for listening to the voice of well-meaning Nigerians on the exigency of extending the deadline for change of old N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes to the new ones.
READ ALSO: CBN extends deadline for old naira notes to Feb 10
“Following difficulties experienced by Nigerians from across the country from getting the new notes via ATMs and over the counter from Banks, many Nigerians especially requested an extension of the 31 January 2023 deadline.
“We welcome the 10-day extension of the deadline and the additional seven days of grace.
“This window will enable Nigerians especially those in rural and remote areas to have more time to change their old notes and avert the panic that would have followed.”
