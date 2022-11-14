APC campaign council asks NBC to sanction Arise, Channels TV over alleged fake broadcast on Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) asked the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to the Arise Television and Channels Television over an alleged fake broadcast on the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The council accused the two media organizations of reporting a United States government’s indictment of the former Lagos State governor that had cleared in a correspondence between the former Inspector-General of Police, late Tafa Balogun, and Washington.

The PCC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the council’s Special Adviser on Media, Communications and Public Affairs, Dele Alake, had forwarded a petition on the matter to the NBC Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah.

Onanuga said that both television stations had breached the broadcast codes with their actions.

READ ALSO: ‘2023 not about anybody’s turn,’ Peter Obi declares at Arise TV town hall meeting

He added that the continued broadcast of a non-existing indictment, therefore, violated the NBC broadcast code.

He said: “The case in question, which did not indict our candidate, has since been overtaken by events after interrogation and correspondences between then IGP, Tafa Balogun in 2003 and the US government.

“The US Justice Department in a letter dated February 4, 2003, issued by the Lagos Consulate of the U. S Embassy cleared our candidate.

“The letter was signed by Michael Bonner, the Consulate’s legal attaché.

“The council was therefore surprised that Arise News and Channels Television, among others, went ahead to transmit and broadcast issues purportedly indicting Tinubu in violation of section 3,3 I of the NBC code.”

The PCC also accused both stations of using the already cleared document in their interviews of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, and the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, respectively.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now