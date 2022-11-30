APC campaign council debunks viral pics of Tinubu in US, accuses opposition of mischief

All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has debunked the claim that its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was in the United States.

Bayo Onanuga, the Council Director of Media and Publicity, said this in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Onanuga described as utterly fake the photographs of Tinubu in the United States making the rounds on the social media platforms.

He accused the opposition of cheap mischief and falsehood, adding the former Lagos State Governor would not surreptitiously depart from the US.

He said: “A viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and U.S President, Joe Biden in talks at the White House is the latest in the series of misinformation being dished out by the political opposition.

“We cannot just fathom the purpose of the mischief and the falsehood which emanated from the rabid followers of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

“The apparently photo-shopped image surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju will embark on a foreign trip this weekend.

“He is not scheduled to travel outside the country until the weekend for speaking engagements. His first port of call will be Chatham House in London, where he will speak on his Action Plan for Nigeria.”

