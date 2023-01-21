News
APC campaign council director resigns 35 days to 2023 elections
The Director of Civil Society in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Muhammad, has resigned from the position.
Mohammad resigned from the position just 35 days before the presidential election slated for February 25.
In a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the 67-year-old said she took the decision after realising that her values and beliefs no longer aligned with party politics.
She also decried the insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services in the country.
READ ALSO: APC campaign council mulls work-free day in South-West for PVCs
The letter was made available to journalists on Saturday.
Muhammad wrote: “The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria.
“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...