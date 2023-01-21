APC campaign council director resigns 35 days to 2023 elections

The Director of Civil Society in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Muhammad, has resigned from the position.

Mohammad resigned from the position just 35 days before the presidential election slated for February 25.

In a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the 67-year-old said she took the decision after realising that her values and beliefs no longer aligned with party politics.

She also decried the insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services in the country.

The letter was made available to journalists on Saturday.

Muhammad wrote: “The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria.

“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps.”

