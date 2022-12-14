APC campaign council explains why Tinubu cut short Niger campaign rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has explained why the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, left the venue of the campaign rally held in Minna, Niger State, early.

There were insinuations that the former Lagos State governor was rushed off the stage during the rally held on Wednesday over health concerns.

However, in a statement posted on Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, official website, the council’s director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed the claim as the handiwork of mischief-makers.

Onanuga said the crowd that turned up to welcome the APC candidate at the rally was so massive that he had to address them briefly.

The statement read: “A massive crowd of APC supporters welcomed the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to Minna on Wednesday, as he arrived for the mega rally.

“The cheering crowd was unprecedented, according to journalists at the Trade Fair Complex, the venue of the rally.

“Tinubu, who held another successful rally in Kaduna on Tuesday, arrived in Minna in the evening of the same day for a series of meetings with APC leaders.

“The crowd was so huge that Tinubu spoke briefly to appreciate the supporters and identified the party candidates seeking elective positions.

“Contrary to the rumours that he was rushed off stage because of health concerns, Tinubu cut it short to attend to other programmes of the day.”

