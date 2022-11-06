APC campaign council gives reason for Tinubu’s absence from town hall debate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council has explained the absence of the party flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Sunday’s town hall meeting organized by Arise TV in Abuja.

Tinubu and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar, were conspicuously absent at the meeting which was attended by Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Kola Abiola of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Atiku was however represented at the meeting by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a statement issued by its Director of Media and Communications, Bayo Onanuga, the campaign council said the event coincided with Tinubu’s meeting with farmers in Minna, Niger State.

READ ALSO: 2023: Tinubu, Atiku absent at town hall meeting

The statement read: “We are in Minna now for engagement with farmers and agro-commodities groups ahead of tomorrow. The media cannot suddenly come up with a debate and wants us to drop everything we are doing to attend it. It is wrong. We also have our campaign schedule to attend to.

“In our own case, their proposal clashes with the campaign programme of our candidate. That’s why we didn’t turn up.

“After Minna, we are returning to Abuja before the next engagement in Nasarawa State on Wednesday. After then, I think Calabar is up for Saturday. You can see that this week is a very busy one for the candidate.

“Again, next week, we will be in Imo State on Tuesday for a rally and zonal stakeholders meeting. It is not on Monday as some people erroneously reported. The earlier schedule people saw was just a draft, which is still subject to amendment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now