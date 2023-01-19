APC campaign council mulls work-free day in South-West for PVCs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the South-West on Thursday decried the low collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the region.

The council met at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign office in Akure, Ondo State, to deliberate on the party’s chances ahead of the February 25 election.

The meeting was attended by members of the PCC in the six states in the South-West.

In a communiqué signed by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the council expressed concern over the “low rate of PVCs collection in the region.

It, therefore, announced “Operation Collect Your PVC” across the states in the South-West and urged APC governors in the region to declare January 24 as a work-free day for the exercise.

The communiqué read: “In furtherance to the foregoing, Council enjoins Governors of all APC controlled states to declare Tuesday, 24th January 2023 as a work-free day to aid the collection of PVC.

“Council directs the setting up of polling units mobilization committees across all the South-West States and also decides that all Party leaders and government functionaries at the Federal and State levels should return immediately to their respective local governments, wards, and units to lead the campaign.”

The council also appointed the former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, to support Akeredolu in coordinating the party’s campaign activities in the region.

The Lagos State government had already announced January 24 to 27 as work-free days to enable civil servants in the state to collect their PVCs

