APC Campaign council says Nigerian farmers ready for incoming ‘agbado, cassava’ revolution

The APC Presidential Campaign Council on Saturday said local farmers in the country were ready for the ‘agbado and cassava revolution’ as contained in the manifesto of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who polled 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the Zonal Coordinator (North-West) of Agro Commodities Directorate of the Council, Bello Abubakar, claimed farmers voted for Tinubu en messe during the election based on his focus on agriculture during his campaign.

Abubakar thanked farmers across the country who deemed it fit to trust the former Lagos State governor with the mandate.

He said: “Their focus on agriculture from day one has encouraged and mobilised farmers in their millions to vote for the ticket and we are pleased we won decisively. We are ready for the incoming ‘agbado and cassava’ revolution that he promised in the agricultural revolution. The greatness of this country lies in the farm fields of rural Nigeria.

“We in the directorate also wish to extend sincere gratitude to other Nigerian farmers for coming out en-mass to vote for Asiwaju/Shettima ticket based on their belief that the renewed hope manifesto is a clear pathway to peace, unity and sustainable development of Nigeria.

“We pray that the farmers mandate will never be truncated or stolen. Let us be clear, the mandate is a trust to them based on their proven records in Lagos and Borno States and their excellent administrative prowess over the years as well as sustained nationalism.”

