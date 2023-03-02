APC campaign welcomes Obi’s decision to challenge Tinubu’s victory in court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council declared on Thursday that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was ready to meet the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in court and defend his mandate.

Obi had during a media briefing earlier on Thursday claimed that he won the election and vowed to reclaim his mandate in court.

The former Anambra State governor declared that the election was far from being free and fair.

However, the APC PCC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, who reacted to the development in a statement, said Obi took the right decision to go to court rather than “calling supporters to the streets and instigating social unrest.”

He, however, stressed it was strange of the LP candidate to question the credibility of an election in which he finished third behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He added that the former governor would need to prove to the court how his party got 90 percent of votes in the South-East where other parties got almost nothing.

Onanuga said Obi would also convince the court about his allegation of rigging in over 40,000 polling units across the country, especially in the North-East and North-West, where his party had no party agents.

He stressed that the LP candidate got over 6 million votes because of the credibility of the election.

The statement read: “We welcome the decision of Mr. Obi to seek redress in court as an aggrieved party if he is convinced of the evidence of electoral frauds he will present before the tribunal as alleged.

“Going to court is part of the electoral process and it is the most decent, statesmanlike and civilised course of action to take. We salute the decision. It is surely better than calling supporters to the streets and instigating social unrest.

“Before Mr. Obi goes to court, we consider it necessary to challenge some specific claims in his press address. Contrary to his statement, it is not true that the election held on February 25 was not free and fair.”

