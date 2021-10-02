Nigeria In One Minute
APC cannot tackle Nigeria’s challenges – PDP chieftain
A chieftain in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) lacks what it takes to rescue the country from worsening insecurity, and economic backwardness.
Anyanwu, who stated this in a chat with journalists in Owerri, Imo State, urged Nigerians to reconsider the PDP in the 2023 general elections.
He added that the party possessed the wherewithal to redeem the country from its current challenges.
He stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari has not shown the capacity to address the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians since he assumed office in 2015.
He said: “The problem of Nigeria is caused by the ruling APC and her leaders. Not only that they lack the vision and better programmes to lift the country from her current economic, social and political quagmire, but it is obvious that they cannot perform even if the masses give them more time to improve.”
