APC caretaker committee meets Tinubu in Lagos

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee on Thursday evening met with the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at his home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The committee had earlier on Thursday held a meeting with another chieftain of the party, Chief Bisi Akande at his country home in Osun State.

The team which is on a mission to reconcile aggrieved members of the party, was led to the former Lagos State governor’s home by its chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

READ ALSO: APC caretaker committee meets Akande in Osun

Also at the meeting were governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Gboyega Oyetola (Osun).

Sources privy to the meeting said issues affecting the party and the upcoming governorship elections in Ondo and Edo States were discussed at the forum.

Join the conversation

Opinions