Politics
APC chairman, Adamu, admits Nigeria’s presidential, parliamentary elections ‘not perfect’
The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday evening admitted that last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections were not “perfect.”
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under heavy criticism within and outside Nigeria over the operational flaws and alleged irregularities in the elections.
The Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) and Labour Congress have initiated court proceedings against the INEC’s declaration of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election.
Adamu, who spoke at a meeting with the newly elected members of the National Assembly, declared that the polls were marred by procedural flaws.
The meeting was attended by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, among others.
READ ALSO: Wike declares Obi hero of Nigeria’s presidential election
He said: “I very heartily congratulate all the distinguished men and women elect. I salute you all. You are the new team Nigeria. From May 29 this year, the burden of our national unity, peace, and development will rest on your shoulders as a team.
“It is fair and honourable to admit that the February 25 elections were not perfect. We did not set out to conduct perfect elections.
“World history has no instances of perfect elections. Like all other democratic nations, we set out to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. This we did successfully.
“I’m happy to say that our democracy is maturing, and we are maturing with it. Rigging may not have died in Nigeria, but it has been decapitated.
“I am proud to say we achieved this feat and delivered on the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari to the people. For the first time in living memory in respect of our elections, there were no allegations of vote-buying and outcry over all the other ills associated with the conduct of our elections.
“From the results of February 25, 2023, general elections announced so far by INEC, the APC won the presidency, clean and clear, and a majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...