APC chairman, Adamu, admits Nigeria’s presidential, parliamentary elections ‘not perfect’

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, on Monday evening admitted that last month’s presidential and parliamentary elections were not “perfect.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has come under heavy criticism within and outside Nigeria over the operational flaws and alleged irregularities in the elections.

The Peoples Democratic Congress (PDP) and Labour Congress have initiated court proceedings against the INEC’s declaration of APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner of the election.

Adamu, who spoke at a meeting with the newly elected members of the National Assembly, declared that the polls were marred by procedural flaws.

The meeting was attended by the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Senator Tokunbo Abiru and former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, among others.

He said: “I very heartily congratulate all the distinguished men and women elect. I salute you all. You are the new team Nigeria. From May 29 this year, the burden of our national unity, peace, and development will rest on your shoulders as a team.

“It is fair and honourable to admit that the February 25 elections were not perfect. We did not set out to conduct perfect elections.

“World history has no instances of perfect elections. Like all other democratic nations, we set out to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. This we did successfully.

“I’m happy to say that our democracy is maturing, and we are maturing with it. Rigging may not have died in Nigeria, but it has been decapitated.

“I am proud to say we achieved this feat and delivered on the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari to the people. For the first time in living memory in respect of our elections, there were no allegations of vote-buying and outcry over all the other ills associated with the conduct of our elections.

“From the results of February 25, 2023, general elections announced so far by INEC, the APC won the presidency, clean and clear, and a majority in both chambers of the National Assembly.”

