APC chairman, Adamu expresses concern over defection of key members to PDP, others

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday decried the loss of some lawmakers elected on the party’s platform to opposition parties in the last few days.

At least four senators including a former Senate Majority Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, had dumped the ruling party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the last two weeks.

Adamu, who fielded questions from the Senate Press Corps after a closed-door meeting with the APC Senate caucus in Abuja, said the defections of the party members, though painful, were normal in a democracy, especially during election periods.

He said: “The wave of Senators leaving APC for elsewhere is an unfortunate development when it happens, but this is a season for all manner of behaviours in the political space in the country and Nigeria is not an exception.

“In every election year, this kind of subs step gives cause for people, stakeholders to sneeze.

“Nigeria is not an exception and the APC is not an exception, so, I don’t give a damn what is happening in other parties. I care about what is happening at our party. You and I know that it is not just APC that this thing is happening because we are the ruling party, yes our problems are more prominent in the public glare.

“No responsible leader would not worry about losing one member not to talk of two, three. At the moment, we are faced with the stark reality of their problems, but I am committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely to see if the problems are solvable by the grace of God.”

