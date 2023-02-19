APC chairman, Adamu meets governors in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, on Sunday met with governors elected on the party’s platform in Abuja.

The chairman, who addressed journalists before the commencement of the closed-door meeting, said it was convened to address recent developments in the country.

He expressed happiness with the large turnout of governors at the meeting.

The governors at the meeting were Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

Members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) were also at the meeting.

Adamu said: “We do not want to sit in judgment of anybody in regard to where we are today in the country as it affects our great party.

“I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of our party to get together and have some interaction.

“This is because we need to have a better understanding of what situation we are in.”

