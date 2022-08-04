APC chairman, Adamu, predicts party will get over 25% votes from South-East

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has predicted that the ruling party will get well over 25 per cent of votes from the South-East in the 2023 general elections.

The former Nasarawa State governor who made the vow on Wednesday while inaugurating an eight-man Reconciliation Committee for the Abia State chapter of the party to be led by Senator Chris Adighije, urged party leaders in the South-East to rise above differences and work for the party’s victory in the general election.

While addressing the newly formed committee, Abdullahi said:

“Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections, House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25 per cent of the vote cast.

“We need the majority of the vote cast for APC. No halfway about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state. We have to do some work and stand together. This is the time to unite; this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us,” he said.

The APC Chairman also advised all the warring factions in the state to bury their hatchet and work for the party’s success.

“I hope that with what we have done, there will be peace and we hope this is the very last step. We are not going to hold a reconciliation meeting again.

“We will now leave it to the leaders of Abia to go and play their politics in Abia state. Politics is local.”

