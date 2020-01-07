APC chairman kidnapped in Ondo

James Tolorunju Ajulo, a ward Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akungba Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, was on Monday abducted from his home by unknown gunmen.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed Ajulo’s home located at the Ibaka quarters shortly after his arrival from an outing. They ransacked the house before taking him away.

A factional ward chairman of the APC in Akoko South-West Local Government, Ajulo was said to have been driven away in his car after the gunmen had ransacked his house.

Shedding more light on how Ajulo was abducted, a political associate of the victim, Tolu Babaleye, a lawyer, said: “The kidnappers laid an ambush for him in his house.

Read also: NERC denies hiking electricity tariff

“They ransacked his house after which they took him away in his own car. They used the Toyota Sienna car they came with as a backup to escape from the scene.

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare away residents, which aided their escape from the town.”

Babaleye, who said the kidnappers are yet to establish contact with the family, further explained that the matter had been reported at the Akungba Police Division. He also called on the Department of State Service (DSS), Army, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to assist in rescuing him unhurt.

Confirming the incident, police spokesman Femi Joseph, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), said investigation had begun on the matter, stressing that detectives had been mobilised towards his freedom.

Join the conversation

Opinions