APC chairman says party, N’Assembly collaborating on diaspora voting

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that the ruling party is working closely with the National Assembly to ensure Nigerians in the diaspora are able to vote in future elections.

Ganduje made this statement during the unveiling of a new executive committee for the APC France chapter in Paris on Monday.

According to a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said the party will collaborate with relevant agencies to achieve full political inclusion for Nigerians living abroad.

The former governor of Kano State also assured the gathering that the APC in Nigeria is growing stronger. He emphasized that the party’s stability has led to a wave of defections from opposition parties in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.

“We appreciate you for holding the banner of our party, expanding its membership, and supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in light of the critical reforms he is undertaking,” Ganduje stated. He further added, “There is now more funding for capital development, and both governors and local government chairmen can attest to this. There is peace in the APC, unlike in other parties that are battling internal crises. Because of this enabling environment, many are decamping to our party, including senators, members of the House of Representatives, State Assembly members, and other notable political figures. Our party respects its constitution and practices internal democracy.”

Ganduje also expressed his optimism that the party and Nigerians will re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 election.

In her remarks, the newly sworn-in Chairperson of the APC France chapter, Hajjiya Amina Baba-Suzuki, acknowledged the significant economic and political contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora to the development of Nigeria.

She advocated for stronger support for APC chapters in the diaspora, highlighting their role as mobilizers and promoters of Nigeria’s interests abroad.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Nigerians in the diaspora have long been advocating for a legal framework that would allow them to exercise their right to vote, even while residing outside the country.

In late 2024, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and Sadiq Abdullahi, a lawmaker representing Kano State, jointly sponsored a bill aimed at enabling qualified citizens living abroad to participate in elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Nigeria.

The bill, which is still in its second reading stage, has been described by lawmakers as a crucial piece of legislation that could enhance Nigeria’s democratic standing.

