APC chairmen of northern states to meet on Tuesday

The Forum of 19 States APC Chairmen comprising of state Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 19 northern states of Nigeria will be meeting in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The meeting is with a view of charting a new course for the party in the region as well as brainstorming on how to move the party forward.

The Chairman of the Forum, Chief Letep Dabang who is also the Chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the APC disclosed this at a news briefing in Jos on Monday.

Letep said that the meeting which would hold periodically in different states of the federation, “was coming at a time the party had concluded all modalities to welcome new members into its fold as well as revalidate its existing membership.”

“The APC Chairmen from 19 northern states will be in Jos to fashion out ways for more success in the region and discuss other issues critical to the continuous growth of the party.

“As we are all aware, Nigeria is in a very challenging time at the moment, grappling with the adverse effects of the COVID-19 and economic challenges.

“Therefore, the meeting has become imperative to further galvanize and build more effective ways of working with the APC governors within the region to further deliver good governance to the people.

“Our party is set to welcome new members into our growing fold and this exercise will be done at the various poling units across the country,” Datep said.

