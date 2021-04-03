APC charges Christians to pray for Nigerian leaders at Easter | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged Christians in Nigerian to dedicate themselves to more prayers during this Easter period, and seek divine intervention and guidance for the leaders in the country.

Speaking in a statement in Abuja on Friday, signed by his Director-General, Press and Media, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, called for love, unity, peace, harmony and tolerance among Nigerians.

Buni noted that the Easter period should be used to pray for Nigeria to overcome its challenges and for its prosperity, and urged religious leaders to use the occasion of Easter to preach peace, tolerance and unity among Nigerians.

Read also: In Easter message Buhari promises to cater for the weak, poor, underprivileged

He said, “As people of faith, we should dedicate ourselves to more prayers during Easter to seek divine intervention and guide our leaders right.

“We should see ourselves as a people with common dreams and aspirations for a greater Nigeria that is full of love, tolerance, unity and prosperity. We have no other country than Nigeria; we should therefore work to unify and strengthen our dear country.”

He further called on Nigerians to see a problem in any part of the country as a common and shared problem that should be fought collectively, and wished all Christians and Nigerians a peaceful Easter celebration, love and abundant peace.

Join the conversation

Opinions